Dow rises more than 200 points at the open, tries for 5-day winning streak

U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday as the major indexes tried to extend their winning streak to five days in a row. The move higher took place despite an interest-rates rise to multi-year highs that originally spooked investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 200 points at the open. Boeing and Goldman Sachs were the biggest contributors of gains to the 30-stock index.

The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with financials as the best-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.6 percent.

The major averages all closed sharply higher on Wednesday, climbing back further from the correction levels hit last week.

Last Thursday, the indexes closed 10 percent below record highs set Jan. 26. One of the factors cited by investors and traders was a surge in interest rates to levels not seen in years.