    Dow rises more than 200 points at the open, tries for 5-day winning streak

    • The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 200 points at the open.
    • The move higher took place despite an interest-rates rise to multi-year highs that originally spooked investors.
    • "We're trying to reconcile an environment with higher rates and rising inflation," one investor says.

    U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday as the major indexes tried to extend their winning streak to five days in a row. The move higher took place despite an interest-rates rise to multi-year highs that originally spooked investors.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 200 points at the open. Boeing and Goldman Sachs were the biggest contributors of gains to the 30-stock index.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with financials as the best-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.6 percent.

    The major averages all closed sharply higher on Wednesday, climbing back further from the correction levels hit last week.

    Last Thursday, the indexes closed 10 percent below record highs set Jan. 26. One of the factors cited by investors and traders was a surge in interest rates to levels not seen in years.

    But Wall Street is seemingly learning to live with higher rates. Stock futures traded higher despite the 10-year Treasury note yield hitting a new four-year high before the bell. On Wednesday, stocks and bond yields rose together.

    "We're trying to reconcile an environment with higher rates and rising inflation," said Ernie Cecilia, CIO at Bryn Mawr Trust. "Volatility is going to continue. We're still trying to make a bottom but it's going to take some time."

    Volatility has come back with a vengeance recently, following a year of unprecedented calm in the market. In its previous nine sessions, the S&P 500 has logged in seven moves greater than 1 percent. The broad index posted just eight 1 percent moves during all of 2017.

    On the data front Thursday, jobless claims increased by 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000, rebounding from a near 45-year low. The price producer index, meanwhile, rose 0.4 percent in January, in line with expectations.

    In corporate news, Cisco Systems jumped 4.5 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings. The company also posted its first year-over-year revenue increase in more than two years.

    Sources told CNBC that Amazon is teaming up with Bank of America to provide loans to merchants. Amazon and Bank of America shares rose 0.9 percent and 0.7percent, respectively.

