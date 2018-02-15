Wall Street eyes gold as inflation stirs, futures near multi-year highs

One of the market's oldest inflation hedges appears to be in the early stages of a comeback: gold.

As a decade of extraordinary policy unwinds at the Federal Reserve, the yellow metal may appear as an attractive option for investors looking to protect themselves from the eroding effects of inflation.

"We think that it is a good time to own the precious metals," said Chris Gaffney, president of EverBank World Markets. "We are seeing a burgeoning middle class and more disposable income in India and China, which should lead to more physical demand."

"At the same time, the volatility on the equity markets really has people looking at alternative assets that can hold their value in times of market turmoil," he added.

Gold tends to perform best during periods of rising inflation, as investors look to precious metals as a store of value. With a strong economic outlook, market volatility and nascent signs of inflation, the Fed is likely to bump rates multiple times in 2018.