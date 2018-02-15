    ×

    Watch President Trump address the nation after the Florida school massacre

    Trump: No one should ever be in danger in school
    President Trump addresses the nation after Florida school massacre   

    President Donald Trump will speak Thursday morning following the school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida.

    On Wednesday, a former student opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people and wounding 14 others. The 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

    In a tweet following the massacre Wednesday, Trump said: "no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

    In a tweet Thursday morning, the president then suggested classmates and community members should have reported the shooter's behavior to authorities.

