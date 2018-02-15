President Donald Trump will speak Thursday morning following the school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida.

On Wednesday, a former student opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people and wounding 14 others. The 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

In a tweet following the massacre Wednesday, Trump said: "no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

In a tweet Thursday morning, the president then suggested classmates and community members should have reported the shooter's behavior to authorities.