Dave & Buster's is growing rapidly — and it's using the demise of retailers like Sears to land choice locations for new restaurants.

Vacancies in mall locations have offered the arcade and sports bar a chance to snag prime real estate in highly trafficked areas, including outside "anchor" spots.

In 2017, Dave & Buster's opened 14 new stores, seven of which were located in malls.

Most recently, the company opened a 48,000 square foot location on the second floor of what was once a Sears at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey.

Here's what that new location looks like inside: