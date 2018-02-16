Dave & Buster's is growing rapidly — and it's using the demise of retailers like Sears to land choice locations for new restaurants.
Vacancies in mall locations have offered the arcade and sports bar a chance to snag prime real estate in highly trafficked areas, including outside "anchor" spots.
In 2017, Dave & Buster's opened 14 new stores, seven of which were located in malls.
Most recently, the company opened a 48,000 square foot location on the second floor of what was once a Sears at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey.
Here's what that new location looks like inside:
Dave & Buster's locations tend to be between 25,000 to 43,000 square feet, depending on the location. However, the company is testing out an even smaller model (about 17,000 square feet) in Arkansas this year.
The smaller location opened this week, and is aimed at helping the company expand in areas with a smaller population density.
The Wayne Dave and Buster's location has more than 165 arcade games, ranging from classic games like motorcycle racing to licenced properties like Monopoly and Tomb Raider.
From Feb. 16 through March 11, guests at the Wayne location can play the Tomb Raider, Typhoon, Zombie Snatchers and Treasure Quest games, all with the purchase of a $10 Power Card.
Trade your tickets for prizes at the "Winner's Circle."
Goodies range from candy and plush toys, to iPads and video games.
This location features dozens of HD televisions playing football, baseball, UFC championships and the Olympics. Dave & Buster's often sells out their sports bar area to fans who want to watch their team with a large group of friends.
There are also several billiard tables, surrounded by televisions, right near the bar.
This new breed of entertainment-dining venues, sometimes called eater-tainment, is highly sought after by mall operators and real estate developers, because the venues give consumers a reason to keep coming out. This is especially important as retailers struggle and shutter stores.
The Wayne location is serving up a number of unique menu items. Customers can order Ancho Caesar Lettuce Wraps, a Buffalo Wing Burger and "When Pigs Fly," a bucket of chicken tenders and fries served with four pulled pork sliders.
Customers can rent out a boardroom area just outside of the dining room, a quiet space away from the arcade to conduct business meetings.
For birthdays and other parties, Dave & Buster's offers up a function room with catering, televisions and music.