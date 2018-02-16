Coca-Cola beats analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line

Coca-Cola beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line on Friday, as it continues to use levers like pricing to counter shifts in consumer tastes away from its core beverages.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

EPS: 39 cents vs. 38 cents expected according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $7.51 billion vs. $7.37 billion expected according to Thomson Reuters

Organic sales growth: 6 percent vs. 3.65 percent, according to Thomson Reuters

Coca-Cola's net revenue declined 20 percent for the quarter, which it attributed to headwinds from its efforts to re-franchise its bottling operations. Organic sales, which excludes the impacts of foreign exchange and other changes, were up 6 percent for the quarter.

Earnings in the latest period were hurt by a $3.6 billion one-time charge related to new U.S. tax laws. The company reported adjusted earnings 39 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates by a penny a share.

Shares of the beverage giant were up 2.95 percent in pre-market trading on Friday.

As with last quarter, total unit case volume, a metric that strips out the impact of foreign exchange and pricing, was even. The company offset its flat volume by raising prices and selling more of its expensive products.

For the year, Coke reported net sales of $35.4 billion, a 15 percent drop from last year.

Its strongest performing drinks were sports drinks and water. Water sales, including Dasani, grew 2 percent for the quarter, while coffee and tea beverages, such as Honest Tea, likewise grew 2 percent. Carbonated soft drinks stayed flat and its juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages declined 2 percent.

Coca-Cola is coming off a strong fiscal third quarter in which it battled shrinking a market for its core products through new products and higher prices. This January, it continued its innovation push, launching four new flavors of Diet Coke.

Investors will be looking to see if innovation, product mix, and pricing alone can continue to drive the company's sales growth, particularly in the U.S. where the retail landscape is tightening and Coca-Cola's arch-rival PepsiCo continues to see soda sales decline.

On Thursday, Coca-Cola said it boosted its annual dividend by 5.4 percent to $1.56 a share from $1.48 a share in 2017. It also announced two new nominees to its board, Christopher Davis, chairman of Davis Advisors, and Caroline Tsay, CEO of Compute Software.