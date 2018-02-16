Author who studies millionaires: How to get rich and then stay rich

Controlling your thoughts, emotions and words. Over three-quarters, or 81 percent, of the rich made a habit of controlling their thoughts, emotions and the words they used.
Community. No one succeeds on their own. The rich build teams. They find apostles for their cause – individuals devoted to them and who share their vision and purpose.
Staying open-minded. You can't learn anything if you are closed-off to the world. Being open to new ideas, new ways of doing things and the opinions of others is critical to learning and growth.
Giving first and getting later. In order to get, you must first give. You must give value to others to help build your brand.
Finishing what you start. The rich don't quit. They stick to something until they succeed, go bankrupt or die. About 80 percent were focused on achieving some goal and 55 percent spent one year or more on one singular goal. They do not leave projects uncompleted before starting other projects.
Staying healthy. "You can't make money from a hospital bed," is how one millionaire put it to me during my research. The rich exercise every day and they moderate their consumption of junk food and alcohol. A whopping 82 percent of the rich in my study said they had no health issues.
Taking responsibility. The rich believe they are the architects of their lives. They don't make excuses, they don't rationalize failures and they don't blame anyone but themselves for their circumstances in life.