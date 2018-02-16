Carlos Ghosn: 'We're probably the only carmaker who's starting to make money selling electric cars'

The auto alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi is probably the most advanced and profitable carmaker when it comes to producing electric cars, the company's CEO told CNBC Friday.

The alliance, which started work on electrification back in 2008, announced September that it is going to produce 12 new electric cars within the next five years. Speaking to CNBC, Carlos Ghosn, the chief executive officer, said that it takes time to make money out of electric cars but the French group has mastered the business.

"We are probably the most advanced carmaker in terms of costs of electric cars and we have announced already in 2017 that we are probably the only carmaker who's starting to make money selling electric cars," Ghosn said.