Here's how an open floor plan can hurt your productivity

While open floor plans have been growing in popularity, the office design could be hurting your productivity, especially if you're an introvert. That's according to Susan Cain, the best-selling author of "Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking."

Cain, who is one of the most popular TED Talks speakers of all time with over 17 million views, has long been a critic of open floor plans for all employees.

"There's a whole mountain of research out there talking about how problematic it can be to be working completely out there, subject to interruption all day long [and] never really getting to focus," she tells CNBC Make It.

Cain may be on to something. According to a survey by the research firm IPSOS, employees who work in an open floor office lose 86 minutes a day due to distractions. In fact, most employees (95 percent) would rather work in enclosed private spaces.

Other studies have also shown that high-performing employees need quiet spaces. There's even a noted positive correlation between privacy, higher job satisfaction and work performance.