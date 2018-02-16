Here's how much U.S. Olympic medalists get paid

The 2,952 athletes competing at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang aren't getting paid to be there. But, if they perform well, they can bring home some cash.

Many countries reward medalists with bonus money. U.S. Olympians, for example, will earn $37,500 for each gold medal they win this year, $22,500 for each silver and $15,000 for each bronze. In team sports, each team member splits the pot evenly.

That's 50 percent more than what American medalists earned at the 2016 Summer Games. And, unlike in 2016, their winnings won't be taxed if their gross income is $1 million or less.

Other countries, but not all, offer a "medal bonus." In Singapore, gold medalists take home $1 million. Silver medalists earn a cool $500,000 and bronze medalists get $250,000. In the 2018 Games, there's just one athlete from Singapore who could capitalize on the big bonus.