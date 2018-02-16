Meet the entrepreneurs behind obscure Olympic gear

Speed skaters have blades that clap. Luge athletes wear spiky gloves. Olympic curling stones are all mined from a single Scottish island.

With all the odd gear at the Winter Olympics, you might wonder: Who makes this stuff?

Some pieces of equipment are made by big-name brands. Both Under Armour and Samsung have tried their hand at speed skating suits. Dow Chemical helped Team USA remake their luges for Pyeongchang.

Elsewhere, smaller shops have claimed a niche. Here are a few that have made a name for themselves in specialty circles.