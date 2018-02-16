4 sure-fire ways to stimulate creativity

One of the quickest and easiest ways to spur new ideas is to change your scenery. While a vacation can be an excellent remedy for creativity block, most of us can't just jet-set off to the beach when we're uninspired. Fortunately, we don't have to go that far to get the benefits of a new, fresh environment.

Your office might be strangling your creativity. Try taking your laptop or a notebook to a new place — a coffee shop, a different part of your office building or outside. Sometimes, ditching the sterile office environment in favor of the hustle bustle of a public place or the serenity of a natural setting can be just what our brain needs.