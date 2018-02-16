A new start-up is making jackets out of the material used in spacesuits.

The start-up, called 13-One, has jackets lined with a radiant barrier developed by NASA scientists to protect astronauts from extreme temperatures. The technology provides a light-weight, reflective insulation that's capable of retaining 90 percent of one's body heat.

"This is a technology that was used in space and is still being used in space," says Hema Nambiar, founder and CEO of 13-One. "Now it's for everyday use."