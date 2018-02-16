Despite recent market volatility, savers are feeling upbeat about their chances at a secure retirement.

Preliminary results show that this index, The University of Michigan's "Change in the Likelihood of a Comfortable Retirement Compared with Five Years Ago," hit a level of 109 in February.

January 2001 was the last time the index reached that level.

Supporting that positive outlook, a recent Fidelity Investments survey of more than 3,100 households showed that the typical saver is on track to have 80 percent of the income the financial services company estimates older Americans will need to cover expenses in retirement.

A combination of rising contribution rates and rising markets have buoyed investors' sentiment and their balances.

The average 401(k) account at Fidelity hit $104,300 during the fourth quarter of 2017.