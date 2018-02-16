Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, Playground Global and Aleph VC poured $20 million into CommonSense Robotics, a start-up building robot-operated fulfillment centers that help groceries make fast deliveries. CommonSense CEO and co-founder Elram Goren tells CNBC, "We want 'on-demand' to become profitable and sustainable for groceries who aren't Amazon." With the funding, the company plans to open its first facilities in the U.S. It is currently operating one 5,000 square foot fulfillment center in Tel Aviv.

Outdoorsy raised $25 million in a series B round of funding to rent out RV's Airbnb-style. Investors included: Aviva Ventures, Altos Ventures, Tandem Capital and Autotech Ventures.