Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on Russian interference in US politics - until now

President Donald Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the US intelligence community's assessment that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election in his favor, dismissing the investigation into whether or not his campaign colluded with Russia as "fake news," a "hoax" and a "witch hunt."
But Trump slightly changed his tune after a federal grand jury on Friday indicted 13 Russians and three Russian entities for allegedly waging information warfare against the United States.
In a tweet hours after the indictments were issued, Trump acknowledged that Russia did indeed wage a years-long operation against the United States. He maintained, however, that his campaign in no way colluded with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump Tweet
Here are the many times Trump has cast doubt on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and dismissed the investigation into alleged collusion between his campaign and Moscow.