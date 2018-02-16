Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on Russian interference in US politics - until now

After meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump told Reuters in an interview that he asked Putin whether or not Russia meddled in the US election.

"I said, 'Did you do it?' He said, 'No, I did not, absolutely not.' I then asked him a second time, in a totally different way. He said, 'Absolutely not.'"



Trump went on to acknowledge that "something happened."

"Look. Something happened and we have to find out what it is, because we can't allow a thing like that to happen to our election process," Trump said. "So something happened and we have to find out what it is."

About Putin, he said: "Somebody did say if he did do it, you wouldn't have found out about it. Which is a very interesting point."