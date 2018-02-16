Trump was reportedly briefed on Russia indictments on Friday morning

Top law enforcement officials briefed President Donald Trump about indictments related to Russian interference in the 2016 election on Friday morning, a White House official told NBC News.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray filled the president in before Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller office's announced the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities. The Justice Department alleges the defendants shared information and organized political activities to sow discord, support Trump's campaign and disparage his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton.

The indictment neither alleges that Americans knowingly aided the Russian effort, nor does it say if the efforts to interfere affected the election's outcome.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's Russia investigation a "witch hunt" and a "hoax." He has contended it is an excuse for Democrats to cover up losing the presidential election.

The probe is looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow during the election. Trump has repeatedly denied any cooperation.

The president himself had no immediate public reaction to the announcement of the indictments.

Some bipartisan members of Congress have criticized Trump for not taking a tough enough stance on alleged Russian meddling in the election. Earlier this year, the Trump administration chose not to impose additional sanctions on Moscow despite Congress passing a law to set new sanctions.

The State Department contended that the law itself acted as a deterrent.