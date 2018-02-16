Basic income plan proposed in the UK where everyone under 55 gets $14,000

Everyone in Britain under the age of 55 should be entitled to £10,000 ($14,127) from the government, a leading think tank has proposed.

The report, published by the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) on Friday, claimed the payments could potentially lay the foundations to all citizens eventually getting a basic state wage.

Britain's Labour Party, led by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, has already said the party is assessing the merits of similar arguments for a Universal Basic Income (UBI).

The RSA said payments of £5,000 each year for two years would stimulate innovation, encourage retraining and help people who have caring responsibilities to be in a more prosperous position.