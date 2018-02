The positive uptick in U.S. futures comes after Wall Street posted solid gains Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing up more than 300 points, securing a five-day winning streak.

Despite the market recovery, investors remain on edge as the prospect of higher interest rates continues to rattle sentiment across the globe.

A slew of economic data and earnings are due to be released Friday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, housing starts & building permits, import prices and the Business Leaders Survey are all schedule to be published. Consumer sentiment and the Quarterly Services Survey are set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.