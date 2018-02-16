    ×

    Watch: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein talks after grand jury indicts 13 Russians in Mueller probe

    Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein was slated to address the media Friday afternoon.

    Shortly before Rosenstein's press event, the special counsel's office said a federal grand jury had indicted 13 Russians and three Russian entities for efforts to aid Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

    Trump has repeatedly denied collusion with Russian entities, and has called the investigation a "hoax."

    Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as special counsel, oversees the Russia probe because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from it last year.

