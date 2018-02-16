The chief of staff of the Veterans Affairs Department reportedly announced her retirement Friday, two days after being blasted for allegedly lying and altering a document to get the VA to pay European travel expenses for Secretary David Shulkin's wife.

The resignation of Vivieca Wright Simpson came as her boss Shulkin struggled to save his job.

A scathing report from the VA Office of Inspector General on Shulkin and his chief of staff had noted that criminal charges should be considered for Wright Simpson, who worked for 32 years at the VA.

USA Today first reported that Wright Simpson had told colleagues on Friday morning that she would retire as the third most senior official at the VA, which has a $182 billion budget and more than 340,000 employees who oversee health care and benefits to military veterans.

CNBC has reached out to Shulkin's spokeswoman requesting comment on Wright Simpson's status.

The IG's report released Wednesday examined an official trip that Shulkin took last year to Copenhagen and London.

The report found that most of the trip was taken up with personal time, and not official business — and that Shulkin had a subordinate arrange personal travel plans during the trip for him and his wife, Dr. Merle Bari, which the report called a "misuse" of the subordinate's official work time.

Shulkin also improperly accepted tickets to the Wimbledon tennis tournament as a gift, according to the report.

The report also noted that Wright Simpson had "made false representations to a VA ethics official and altered an official record, resulting in VA improperly paying for Dr. Bari's air travel."

Wright Simpson, investigators said, had falsely claimed that Shulkin would be receiving an award while in Denmark, which she understood would provide justification for Bari to travel with him at taxpayers' expense.