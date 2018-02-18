Facebook is still requiring a lot of patience from some users, even after Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to make product changes amid the company's struggle to combat fake news, hate speech and Russian misinformation.

Within the last week, it was still flooding users' phones with annoying texts, in some cases in reply to a request related to an important security feature known as two-factor authentication.

Facebook also defended its decision to roll out Messenger Kids using testimonials from child experts that it had funded. The pharmaceutical industry has been doing the same thing for decades, of course, by paying researchers who tout its medical devices and drugs.

But many Facebook users-turned-critics — including early investors like Roger McNamee, former employees like Chamath Palihapitiya and even celebrities like comedian Jim Carrey — are demanding more accountability from Zuckerberg.

And perhaps they should, given that Zuckerberg said last summer that the company's mission is no longer to merely connect the world but to help build stronger communities.

He's also said Facebook has the potential to bind communities together as religion and Little League once did.

Those are grand ambitions from a powerful billionaire that could have big consequences for society, which helps explain the glaring attention, criticism and expectations directed at Zuckerberg.