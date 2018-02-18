President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday night that the FBI was too caught up in the Russia probe to see the signals leading to Wednesday's shooting massacre at a south Florida high school.

The next morning, student survivors from the school shared their disappointment with the president's tweet — and voiced their displeasure much in the same way Trump often does: Via Twitter.

Trump referred to the FBI's admission earlier this week that it failed to investigate a Jan. 5 tip that warned that Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old man who is accused of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., posed a deadly threat.

"Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable," the president tweeted late Saturday night. "They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion."

Yet in response on Sunday morning, students from the south Florida high school blasted Trump's message. Many of the survivors — who in the days following the massacre have voiced strong opinions in favor of gun control — were upset over how the president appeared to link the FBI's failure to stop Cruz to his own troubles stemming from the Russia investigation.

Over the past several days, survivors of the shooting and other locals have rallied around the hashtags #NeverAgain and #DouglasStrong to continue drawing attention to the tragedy, and to put pressure on Washington to make changes to gun laws.

In the wake of the deadly shooting, the students are also turning to activism and organizing via "March For Our Lives." Participants of the movement plan to take to the streets of Washington, D.C. on March 24 to call for solutions and put an end to mass school shootings.

Throughout the weekend, Trump has lashed out at his critics, political rivals and other U.S. government agencies while tweeting about Russian meddling in the 2016 election and decisions made under the Obama Administration.

--CNBC's Mike Calia contributed to this article.