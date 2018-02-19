ECB imposes payment block on Latvian bank amid US corruption allegations

The European Central Bank (ECB) stopped all payments by one of Latvia's largest lenders on Monday, after its liquidity position collapsed in the wake of allegations from U.S. authorities.



The ECB requested Latvia's banking supervisor impose a moratorium on ABLV bank, the small Baltic nation's third-largest lender, in order to freeze all payments by the bank on its liabilities.

"In recent days, there has been a sharp deterioration of the bank's financial position," the ECB said in a statement Monday.

"A moratorium was considered necessary given that the bank is working with the Latvian central bank and authorities to address the current situation."