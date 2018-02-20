5 science-backed habits that can dramatically improve your mental strength

We are are living in an imperfect world where failure and struggle happen to the best of us. In fact, if you're doing great things, you're likely to face more challenges than ever.

So how can you overcome adversities to create success? The answer is mental toughness. It's been scientifically proven that anyone can develop grit, which can greatly increase one's chances of success in life. Highly successful people learn how to use this mental toughness to their advantage in any situation. Even athletes and Navy SEALs harness mental strength to get through the most extreme of conditions.

However, as with anything, it takes effort to develop this strength and make it part of your routine. To help you develop ultimate mental toughness, here are some science-backed tips on how to incorporate it into your life: