Analysts have started to consider whether the European Central Bank (ECB) could soon start aggressively reducing its huge stimulus program, with a hawkish German economist being tipped to take over at the central bank.

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos will soon be the next vice president at the ECB, after a rival from Ireland dropped out of the race Monday and backed the Spaniard for the position. This has led many to suspect that the next ECB president — a role that becomes vacant next year – is more likely to come from a northern European country for balance, and could therefore have a more hawkish outlook when compared to incumbent Mario Draghi.

"You do have to see it in the wider context of all the other roles that are on offer," James Nixon, chief European economist at Oxford Economics told CNBC Tuesday, about the appointment of Luis de Guindos.