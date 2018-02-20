Grocery chain Albertsons to acquire Rite Aid

Grocery chain Albertsons plans acquire the remainder of Ride Aid that isn't being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance, the companies announced Tuesday.

A combined Albertsons and Rite Aid would have revenues of $83 billion. Should the cash-and-stock deal go through, shareholders of Albertsons would have about 71 percent of the combined company, and Rite Aid investors would keep the remainder.

Current Rite Aid CEO and Chairman John Standley would become CEO of the combined company, and Albertsons CEO and Chairman Bob Miller would serve as Chairman of the new company.

The deal underlines the change in course that retailers are are taking, no longer looking only to expand only by real estate footprint, but also by capability. It would also help the Boise, Idaho-based grocer combat Whole Foods owner Amazon, which is increasingly encroaching on the space.

Rite Aid in 2015 attempted to sell its 4,600 to Walgreens in a $17.5 billion deal. Regulators, though, whittled the deal down to a purchase of 1,932 stores for $4.37 billion. Walgreens is now said to be in early-stage talks to acquire healthcare company AmerisourceBergen, the Wall Street Journal has reported. CVS Health late last year announced it intent to acquire Aetna for roughly $69 billion.

The new combined Rite Aid and Albertsons company would operate about 4,900 locations, 4,350 pharmacy counters and 320 clinics across 38 states and the District of Columbia. Most Albertsons pharmacies would be rebranded as Rite Aid.

The deal is expected to close, subject to approval by the federal government, by this summer, a source said.

Representatives from Albertsons and Rite Aid didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. The Wall Street Journal First reported the deal earlier on Tuesday.

Shares of Rite Aid skyrocketed 30 percent in premarket trading.