    Jeff Bezos just revealed video of the massive 10,000 year clock being built inside a West Texas mountain

    • The clock is 500 feet tall and powered by the Earth's thermal cycles, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet Tuesday.
    • The clock has been in the works for nearly three decades, according to the post, and is designed to tick once a year.
    • The century hand advances once every 100 years, and the cuckoo comes out on the millennium.

    The project was initiated by Danny Hillis in 1989. Bezos said he's been "helping Danny with the project for the last half dozen years."

    "Building a Clock inside a remote mountain is a big task. Construction is under way, and we're making progress every day," the post reads.

    Prototype of the Long Now Foundation 10,000 year clock.
