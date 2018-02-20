Why 31-year-old 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan still lives with his parents

Despite starring in the box office mega-hit "Black Panther," which has already made a record-shattering $404 million worldwide in four days, actor Michael B. Jordan has an oddly down-to-earth home life — he lives with his parents.

"I love my parents, but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting," Jordan, 31, tells Ellen DeGeneres on a recent segment of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"You get home-cooked meals, but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night," says Jordan. "Just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time."

"Naked?" DeGeneres asks.

"Sometimes shirtless, maybe a little naked," Jordan responds, clarifying he (not his mother) is naked.

Why the unexpected living arrangements? Because though it may cramp his style a little, says Jordan, it was a bucket-list item to be able to give his parents a nice home: "Look, it's every kid's dream, to buy their mom and dad a house," he tells the U.K. newspaper The Times.

According to Realtor.com, he purchased the 4,672-square-foot, four-bedroom Spanish style mansion in Sherman Oaks, California in 2015 for $1.7 million.

Still, Jordan tells DeGeneres he plans to move out as soon as he can.