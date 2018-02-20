VISIT CNBC.COM

Why 31-year-old 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan still lives with his parents

Despite starring in the box office mega-hit "Black Panther," which has already made a record-shattering $404 million worldwide in four days, actor Michael B. Jordan has an oddly down-to-earth home life — he lives with his parents.

"I love my parents, but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting," Jordan, 31, tells Ellen DeGeneres on a recent segment of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"You get home-cooked meals, but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night," says Jordan. "Just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time."

"Naked?" DeGeneres asks.

"Sometimes shirtless, maybe a little naked," Jordan responds, clarifying he (not his mother) is naked.

Why the unexpected living arrangements? Because though it may cramp his style a little, says Jordan, it was a bucket-list item to be able to give his parents a nice home: "Look, it's every kid's dream, to buy their mom and dad a house," he tells the U.K. newspaper The Times.

According to Realtor.com, he purchased the 4,672-square-foot, four-bedroom Spanish style mansion in Sherman Oaks, California in 2015 for $1.7 million.

Still, Jordan tells DeGeneres he plans to move out as soon as he can.

In November, Jordan gave Vogue a glimpse inside the sprawling home. The Vogue video shows his mom, Donna, baking his grandmother's "famous rum cakes" in the kitchen. When asked to describe his mom in three words, Jordan says she's, loving, embarrassing (sometimes) and nurturing.

His father, Michael A. Jordan, is in the backyard grilling. Jordan describes his father (who Jordan says is his hero) as "strong, quiet," and a "thinker." The best trait he got from his parents, he tells Vogue, is compassion.

Despite his rising celebrity status, Jordan has some other totally ordinary habits: He admits to DeGeneres that he finds ironing "therapeutic," and recently revealed to The Wall Street Journal that, "L.A. isn't the best place to date."

Jordan's new movie "Black Panther" raked in just under $242 million in its U.S. opening over the long Presidents Day weekend, making it the second highest four-day haul in domestic box office history, CNBC reports.

And the actor is reportedly taking on a number of new projects this year, including starring in the upcoming movie "Creed 2."

Of course, Jordan isn't the only A-List actor to have ever had parents for roommates.

In 2013, Bradley Cooper, now 43, tells Details magazine that his mother, Gloria, moved in with him in the wake of his father's death.

"It's not without complications. It's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No. She's in the next room. But here's the thing: She's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn't the case, there's no way," Cooper said, according to the LA Times.

And Jennifer Lawrence, now one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, raking in an estimated $24 million in 2017, also opened up to Elle magazine about living with her parents.

"Ten million dollars and I'm still living in my parents' condo," Lawrence, now 27, told the magazine in 2012.

"I've always lived in a tiny rat-infested apartment in New York, or a little condo in L.A., or a normal house in Kentucky," Lawrence explained. "I think it would be very bizarre to live in a big mansion by myself."

In May 2017, Pew Research reported that as of 2016, 15 percent of 25-to-35-year-old millennials were living in their parents' home, which is five percentage points higher than the share of Generation Xers who lived in their parents home in 2000.

