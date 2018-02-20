VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Drake gave away the entire $1 million budget for his new music video

Drake gave away the entire $1 million budget for his new music video
Drake gave away the entire $1 million budget for his new music video   

Drake's new music video for "God's Plan" is making waves, but not just because of his chart-topping song.

Rather, it's because the rapper gave away the project's entire $996,631.90 budget, which he chronicles throughout the video. "Don't tell the label…" the opening credits read.

The next six minutes feature Drake handing out stacks of cash to people on the street, delivering toys to the children of Miami's Lotus House, surprising a family with a brand new car and providing a scholarship to a student at the University of Miami, among other acts of kindness.

Drake at the red carpet for the movie 'The Carter Effect.'
Steve Russell | Getty Images
Drake at the red carpet for the movie 'The Carter Effect.'

This comes on the heels of the rapper performing seemingly random good deeds all over Miami, including taking a hotel maid on a shopping spree and footing the bill for an entire grocery store's worth of shoppers.

The video turns on its head the stereotype of rappers taking over Miami to drink and party. It may also be a callback to an old feud with 2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke, who once called out Drake and other rappers for partying in Miami without investing anything into it, as W points out.

The idea to use a music video budget to give away money is reminiscent of what pop punk band Blink 182 did with the $500,000 check allotted for their video for "The Rock Show" in 2001. That video features the band handing out cash on the streets of California and paying for haircuts for the homeless. But unlike Drake, Blink 182 blew the majority of the cash on not-so-charitable things like smashing cars and hiring strippers.

Drake's not the only one giving back in substantial ways. Here are three other musicians who have also shared their fortunes.

The best investment Tony Robbins ever made cost him $35 at age 17
The best investment Tony Robbins ever made cost him $35 at age 17   

Chance the Rapper

Last March, Chicago native Chance the Rapper donated $1 million to public schools in his hometown, specifically earmarked for art and after-school programming. The money came at a particularly contentious time for the school system, in which a massive budget deficit threatened to force the city to end the school year early, The New York Times reported.

In addition to donating, Chance also met with the governor of Illinois, Bruce Rauner, to discuss the issue. Although he found the governor's responses "vague," Chance stands by his commitment to improving Chicago's school system.

"While I'm frustrated and disappointed in the governor's inaction, that will not stop me from continuing to do all I can to support Chicago's most valuable resource: its children," the rapper said.

Chance the Rapper's unconventional business model landed him a spot on Fortune's 40 under 40
Chance the Rapper's unconventional rise to success   

Nicki Minaj

In 2017, Nicki Minaj reached out to help numerous college students pay tuition through an unusual medium: Twitter. The rapper tweeted, asking students to show her report cards with straight As and in return, she'd help them pay for school, CNN reported.

Minaj followed through on her promise, sharing an Instagram post that listed the names of students she had helped. In total, the rapper doled out more than $18,000 to at least eight students to cover loans, tuition and books.

"Nicki has always pushed us to further our education and to be assertive and go after what we want," Devonte Portis, a student at Ohio University and recipient of Minaj's generosity, told CNN. "I look forward to continuing my education at OU and will forever be grateful for her making it possible."

Dr. Dre

In 2017, rapper and producer Dr. Dre pledged a substantial $10 million to Compton High School in his native Compton, California to build a new performing arts center. Dr. Dre will also have a hand in raising the rest of the money needed to complete the project, which is expected to break ground in 2020.

"My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve," he told the Los Angeles Times. "The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future."

The center will not only serve the school's 2,500 students, but be a resource that the larger Compton community can utilize as well.

Don't miss:

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

The smart strategies Jay-Z’s used to build his businesses
The smart strategies Jay-Z’s built a massive business with   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...