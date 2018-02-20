Drake gave away the entire $1 million budget for his new music video   

This comes on the heels of the rapper performing seemingly random good deeds all over Miami, including taking a hotel maid on a shopping spree and footing the bill for an entire grocery store's worth of shoppers.

The video turns on its head the stereotype of rappers taking over Miami to drink and party. It may also be a callback to an old feud with 2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke, who once called out Drake and other rappers for partying in Miami without investing anything into it, as W points out.

The idea to use a music video budget to give away money is reminiscent of what pop punk band Blink 182 did with the $500,000 check allotted for their video for "The Rock Show" in 2001. That video features the band handing out cash on the streets of California and paying for haircuts for the homeless. But unlike Drake, Blink 182 blew the majority of the cash on not-so-charitable things like smashing cars and hiring strippers.

Drake's not the only one giving back in substantial ways. Here are three other musicians who have also shared their fortunes.