Drake gave away the entire $1 million budget for his new music video   

Drake's new music video for "God's Plan" is making waves, but not just because of his chart-topping song.
Rather, it's because the rapper gave away the project's entire $996,631.90 budget, which he chronicles throughout the video. "Don't tell the label…" the opening credits read.
The next six minutes feature Drake handing out stacks of cash to people on the street, delivering toys to the children of Miami's Lotus House, surprising a family with a brand new car and providing a scholarship to a student at the University of Miami, among other acts of kindness.