Facebook co-founder Hughes: The digital economy is 'going to continue to destroy' jobs in America

Chris Hughes, who made a fortune as a co-founder of Facebook, told CNBC on Tuesday that American workers who make less than $50,000 per year should get a government stipend of $500 per month.

"As long as you're working, your country would take care of you," said Hughes, author of "Fair Shot" and now an advocate for a universal basic income. He said the wealthy one-percent should pay for the program, arguing that it's needed because the digital economy is "going to continue to destroy work." The labor market has been squeezed by decades of jobs going overseas — and the void is often being filled by automation.

Hughes, a Harvard dormmate of co-founder and current Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, was the early spokesperson for the social network. He also worked on the products team. Unlike Zuckerberg, Hughes did not drop out of Harvard and got his degree in 2006.

However, Hughes left Silicon Valley shortly after to help organize online efforts for Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. He was also formerly the publisher of The New Republic, a liberal media outlet whose journalism aims to debate and take a stand on the issues of the day.

"The same forces that made Facebook's rise possible have created financial instability in the lives of working Americans," Hughes argued in a op-ed in The Guardian, saying his story illustrates how unfair the economy can be. "I'm proud of the work that I did [for Facebook], but the fact that I could make nearly a half billion dollars for three years worth of work — while at the same time half of Americans can't find $400 in case of an emergency — is a testament to what is wrong with our economy."

Hughes' vision for how to solve for what he considers a damaged labor market is similar to the concept of universal basic income, or cash handouts to everyone regardless of employment status. UBI is supported by tech billionaires including Zuckerberg, Richard Branson of Virgin Group, and Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX.

The Economic Security Project, which Hughes co-chairs, said Alaska already has a version of a universal basic income, with all state residents receiving yearly cash dividends of $2,072 from state oil revenues. Finland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Holland are all in some stage of discussions, according to the group.