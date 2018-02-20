Google just launched another answer to Apple Pay

Google launched its latest answer to Apple Pay on Tuesday. It's called Google Pay and replaces Android Pay, a previous solution that let Android users buy goods with their smartphones.

It's also Google's answer to Apple Pay and Apple Pay Cash.

Google Pay follows several failed attempts by Google to launch a widespread payment platform. The company launched Google Wallet several years ago before folding it and launching Android Pay. Google Pay combines features from both, including the ability to pay at checkout counters with a smartphone, and even the option to scan into transit systems in cities such as Kiev, London and Portland, initially.

In the coming months, Google says users in the United States and the U.K. will be able to send money to one another using "Google Pay Send" — Apple offers a similar feature through its Apple Pay Cash platform which launched late last year. It will also compete with similar services offered through Facebook Messenger, PayPal and Venmo.

Google said it's working with partners so that users will be able to use Google Pay to buy goods online through websites or using Google Assistant, in addition to in stores with a smartphone.

Google Pay begins rolling out now but may take several days to hit all Android smartphones.