Mueller charges attorney with lying to the FBI over contacts with former Trump campaign official

An attorney who is the son-in-law of a Russian oligarch and is a former associate at top law firm Skadden, Arps, has been charged with lying to federal authorities investigating alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Alex van der Zwaan is accused of making false or misleading statements regarding email communications with Richard Gates, a former Trump campaign official and an associate of onetime Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort.

The statements related to work van der Zwaan performed as a London-based lawyer at Skadden, Arps, on a report that sought to justify the incarceration of a political opponent of Manafort's client, then-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych.

Van der Zwaan is due in U.S. District Court in Washington on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. EST. Van der Zwaan was charged Friday by an instrument known as an information, which is typically used by prosecutors when their target has already agreed to plead guilty.

The charges were levied on the same day the special counsel announced a surprise indictment against 13 Russian individuals and three entities alleged to have waged a campaign of "information warfare" against the U.S. in the 2016 presidential election.

Skadden, in a statement to CNBC, said, "The firm terminated its employment of Alex van der Zwaan in 2017 and has been cooperating with authorities in connection with this matter."