Qatar Airways targets expansion strategy to ‘defeat’ regional blockade

We are determined to make sure illegal blockade is defeated: Qatar Airways CEO 1 Hour Ago | 02:07

Qatar's flagship airline is embarking on a strategy of expansion in part to counter losses borne by the regional embargo imposed on it in 2017 by several neighboring states.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker told CNBC on Tuesday that he would bring an end to the "illegal" blockade through a policy of increased flight frequencies.

"We are focusing everywhere in the world, we've been increasing frequencies into Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, increasing our network into the sub-continent, so we are going all over the place," he said. "We are very determined to make sure that this illegal blockade is defeated in a very, very strong way."

Several Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Qatar last June, accusing the tiny oil-rich state of supporting terrorism. Qatar rejected the accusations.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a blockade on their neighbor, closing their land, sea and air borders with Qatar.

Qatar Airways initially predicted losses for the 2017 financial year due to the blockade, but Al-Baker suggested Tuesday that these will be softer than first anticipated. The company's annual financial results will not be out until late March.

"In addition to this we are expanding, we're keeping on stretching our global network, we are increasing frequencies and we are doing other investments that will give us positive returns on our balance sheet," Al-Baker said.