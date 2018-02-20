President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Tuesday to challenge a new Pennsylvania congressional map that could give Democrats a boost in November's midterm elections.

On Monday, the state's Supreme Court released redrawn boundaries that will take effect for this year's critical congressional elections. In January, the Democrat-majority court ruled Pennsylvania's previous GOP-crafted map showed partisan interests and violated the state's constitution.

The new boundaries for Pennsylvania's 18 districts give Democrats a better chance of picking up several congressional seats in the swing state as they try to win a House majority in November. Democratic gains of seats, or control of the House, could deal a blow to Trump's policy agenda starting next year.

On Tuesday, Trump urged the GOP to "challenge the new 'pushed' Congressional Map, all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary." He told Republicans: "Don't let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money!"

Republicans are expected to file a challenge to the district lines in federal court as early as this week. In a statement, Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Val DiGiorgio called the new map "a partisan gerrymandering and power grab by Democrat Party operatives hiding behind robes."

"One can only conclude the Democrats have done with their maps the very thing they sought to redress with their lawsuit – packing and cracking voters for partisan gain," he contended.