War on science threatens 'moonshots' to cure cancer and other diseases

In recent generations, medical science has made enormous advances in extending and improving life by changing people's behavior. Discouraging smoking and encouraging healthy eating are cases in point. While those advances should be celebrated, it is also time to recognize that the significant progress achieved is not enough.

The next generation of progress will not come from changes in behavior but rather from an aggressive pursuit of game-changing research. But that simply will not happen on its own. It will take both a concerted investment and a new mentality from both the public and private sectors.

Investment is the apt term, for this research pays dividends, and not simply for the companies that develop new therapies. The cost of Alzheimer's disease alone is expected to rise to more than $1.1 trillion in 2050, and there is no effective treatment — none — for these patients. A therapy that could merely delay the onset by five years would save $220 billion over that time, seven times the entire annual budget of the National Institutes of Health.