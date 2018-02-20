War on science threatens 'moonshots' to cure cancer and other diseases

Achieving fundamental breakthroughs in medical research is less likely to happen in this environment. But I believe it can change, and I offer a few ideas to do so.
1. Companies should allocate at least a small percentage of their tax-cut windfall to investment in scientific exploration. Companies that benefit from biomedical research have an obligation to invest in it. Many biomedical research and related companies recently received a considerable tax cut, and now they should allocate at least a small percentage of that windfall to investment in scientific exploration.
2. Companies must invest with bold ambitions. These companies must invest in basic research with bold ambitions, accept a high failure rate, and be guided by not just the next quarter but by the needs of people facing chronic diseases over the next generation.
3. Politicians must rally support for government-funded research that targets breakthroughs. The "cancer moonshot" produced an additional $1.8 billion new dollars for cancer research and care and was funded this year. An encouraging sign? Possibly. But it needs to be reauthorized every year.
4. Political leaders must embrace the promise of science. Our political leaders bear an obligation to cease their antiscience rhetoric and recognize data and evidence as a basis for policy.
The economic benefits will be enormous, but backing this revolution in scientific innovation also fulfills our and their obligation to develop new therapies or cures for the extraordinary emotional, physical and financial toll chronic diseases are poised to take on society — on all of our families.
— Dr. Laurie Glimcher, president and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute