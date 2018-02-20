It's time to update your iPhone — Apple just fixed a big text message bug

Apple has released a software update that prevents a text message bug from crashing iPhones. That means you should update your iPhone as soon as possible.



Apple said Monday that iOS 11.2.6 is now available and it's a relatively small update considering that the larger, more feature-packed iOS 11.3 is in test phase and on its way soon. Apple released the patch to fix a bug that allowed folks to send an Telegu character using the Indian language keyboard that, when received, would crash the Messages app on the receiving party's iPhone.

The bug was first spotted last week and crashed iMessage, WhatsApp, Gmail and Facebook Messenger when received. It also affected macOS.

You can update your iPhone by visiting Settings > General > Software update.