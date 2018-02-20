    ×

    It's time to update your iPhone — Apple just fixed a big text message bug

    • Apple released iOS 11.2.6 to fix a bug in which a Telegu Indian language character could crash iMessage and other apps.
    • Anyone who owns an iPhone should update now to avoid being prone to the attack.
    • Apple's larger update iOS 11.3 is still due out later this year.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) takes a picture with David Casarez (R) who just purchased the new iPhone X at an Apple Store on November 3, 2017 in Palo Alto, California.
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
    Apple has released a software update that prevents a text message bug from crashing iPhones. That means you should update your iPhone as soon as possible.

    Apple said Monday that iOS 11.2.6 is now available and it's a relatively small update considering that the larger, more feature-packed iOS 11.3 is in test phase and on its way soon. Apple released the patch to fix a bug that allowed folks to send an Telegu character using the Indian language keyboard that, when received, would crash the Messages app on the receiving party's iPhone.

    The bug was first spotted last week and crashed iMessage, WhatsApp, Gmail and Facebook Messenger when received. It also affected macOS.

    You can update your iPhone by visiting Settings > General > Software update.

