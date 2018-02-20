Walmart earnings fall short of estimates, sending shares lower

Walmart on Tuesday reported earnings that missed analysts' expectations for the holiday period, though revenue and same-store sales came in better than expected.

The company's gross margins took a hit during the quarter due to promotional activity and its ongoing war with internet behemoth Amazon to win a larger share of the grocery and apparel industries.

"During the quarter, [Walmart] had additional EPS headwind related to some smaller unplanned items and expenses we incurred as we pulled forward initiatives in order to take advantage of a higher tax deduction," CFO Brett Biggs said.

Shares of the big-box retailer fell more than 5 percent in premarket trading following the announcement.

Here's how Walmart did compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a Thomson Reuters survey:

Earnings per share: $1.33, adjusted, vs. $1.37 expected

Revenue: $136.3 billion vs. $134.9 billion expected

U.S. same-store sales: an increase of 2.6 percent vs. a 2.2 percent rise expected

Walmart reported net income of $2.17 billion, or 73 cents a share, compared with $3.76 billion, or $1.22 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items, Walmart earned $1.33 a share.

Total sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 climbed 4.1 percent from a year ago to $136.3 billion. Traffic at U.S. stores was up 1.6 percent, and the average shopper's ticket value grew 1 percent.

Walmart's same-store sales in the U.S. were up 2.6 percent, an increase for the 14th consecutive quarter, as online sales grew just 23 percent during the period — slower than the prior quarter's 50 percent jump. It has been more than a year since Walmart acquired Jet.com, which gave the company a boost initially.

Same-stores sales of its wholesale Sam's Club division were up 2.4 percent, while nine of Walmart's 11 international business segments reported same-store sales growth.

Walmart has also set its fiscal 2019 earnings per share forecast at between $4.75 and $5.00. Same-store sales at Walmart U.S. stores are expected to climb at least 2 percent, while those at Sam's Club locations could rise as much as 4 percent. E-commerce sales are forecast to grow roughly 40 percent in the coming year.

Walmart is preparing to later this year roll out a revamped website, with a focus on fashion and home goods. The company will partner with Lord & Taylor to sell the Hudson's Bay-owned chain's merchandise on Walmart.com, as it continues to expand its offerings on Jet.com (which include Uniquely J, Modcloth and Bonobos).

Just last week, Walmart began rolling out new apparel lines. The private labels are one way Walmart can boost its margins, when it's forced to compete on price (slashing profits) with many other items.

The Arkansas-based retailer has endured a number of changes to its structure, merchandise mix and leadership hierarchy of late, which are viewed as another way for Walmart to keep pace with Amazon and a shift of U.S. consumers toward online shopping.

For Walmart, news of starting wage increases and bonuses in January was abruptly followed news of Sam's Club store closures, which was followed by news of layoffs at its headquarters and cutbacks of store co-managers. The company is meanwhile remodeling its stores across the U.S. to focus more on grocery and online order fulfillment.

As of Friday's market close, Walmart shares have risen about 51 percent from a year ago.