    Watch: President Trump hosts a ceremony for public safety valor awards

    President Donald Trump will host a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday to present medals for the public safety valor awards.

    Police officers, firefighters and other public safety officers are eligible for the award, which is compared in significance to the U.S. military's Medal of Honor.

    The decoration was created during the Clinton administration, and has been awarded by every presidential administration that followed.

