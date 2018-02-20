    ×

    Retail

    Our Whole Foods sales are increasing despite Amazon price cuts: Top health food supplier

    • Despite Amazon's price cuts at Whole Foods, the CEO of Hain Celestial says his company has seen sales "increase dramatically."
    • "I've seen costs comes down, and we will participate with [Whole Foods]," CEO Irwin Simon says. "But the volume has increased dramatically at Whole Foods."
    Hain Celestial CEO: E-commerce will be a big part of our growth
    Hain Celestial CEO: E-commerce will be a big part of our growth   

    Despite Amazon's price cuts at Whole Foods, the CEO of a top food supplier told CNBC on Tuesday that his company has seen sales "increase dramatically."

    "Ultimately, sales drives a lot of leverage on margins, on delivery and costs," said Hain Celestial CEO Irwin Simon, who says his company has more than 1,500 products authorized at natural and organic grocer Whole Foods.

    Simon said Lake Success, New York-based Hain will continue to work on prices with Amazon, but added he thinks "it's important to be able to put out there well-priced products."

    "I've seen costs come down, and we will participate with [Whole Foods]," he said in an interview on "Squawk Alley." "But the volume has increased dramatically at Whole Foods."

    Hain, an organic and natural products company, said earlier this month that net sales rose 5 percent in its fiscal second quarter to $775.2 million, from the same quarter a year earlier. It reported adjusted net income of $42.7 million, a 30 percent increase.

    The earnings came months after the aggressive expansion by Jeff Bezos' Amazon into the grocery business by completing its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods. Shortly before completing the deal, the e-commerce giant announced it would lower prices at Whole Foods on a selection of staples across stores.

    Around the time the deal was announced, Hain said it saw many positives to Amazon buying Whole Foods.

    Additionally, Simon said Hain will focus on e-commerce throughout 2018 as he believes it will be a big part of the company's growth. He also said Hain would put increased focus on where its products come from.

    We're focused on "fresh, fresh and fresh," he said. "We're focused on sugars, we're focused on calories."

    Hain has more than 60 brands, which include Arrowhead Mills, Rudi's Organic Bakery and Almond Dream. The company's shares were more than 1 percent lower Tuesday, trading around $35 a share.

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

    CNBC's before the bell news roundup
    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service.Privacy Policy.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---
    HAIN
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...