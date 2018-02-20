It's too soon to know where or how the special counsel's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election will end.
But far from being a "witch hunt," former FBI Director Robert Mueller's investigation has already delivered well over a dozen indictments and collected numerous guilty pleas.
The special counsel's plans have dogged the Trump administration and surprised reporters since it was formed in May 2017 — from the sudden guilty plea in October of relative unknown George Papadopoulos to the surprise indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities in February.
Below is an up-to-date list of all charges filed by the special counsel's office:
Charged Oct. 3, 2017
Pleaded guilty Oct. 5, 2017
Papadopoulos, a foreign policy aide to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, was the first person to plead guilty to charges from the special counsel's office.
The young advisor, just 30 years old at the time he pleaded guilty, reportedly sparked the Russia investigation in the first place, according to a report from the New York Times.
He allegedly told an Australian diplomat during the campaign that Russians had damaging information about Hillary Clinton, the Times reported.The Australian was so alarmed that he passed the information to American officials.
Papadopoulous pleaded guilty to one count of lying to FBI agents about "the timing, extent, and nature of his relationships and interactions with certain foreign nationals whom he understood to have close connections with senior Russian government officials."
Charged Oct. 27, 2017
Pleaded not guilty Oct. 30, 2017
Manafort is a lobbyist deeply connected to the governments of Russia and Ukraine, and who also served as Trump's campaign chief for a time.
He was charged with numerous counts, including conspiracy against the United States, money laundering, lying to investigators and failing to register as a foreign agent. The special counsel alleges, among other charges, that Manafort and his associate, Rick Gates, laundered millions of dollars they received from a Ukrainian political party bolstered by Russia.
Charged Oct. 27, 2017
Pleaded not guilty Oct. 30, 2017
Gates was a lobbyist, a Trump campaign official and a longtime associate of Manafort's.
His charges, announced on the same day as Manafort and Papadopoulos, included counts of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering, lying to investigators and failing to register as a foreign agent, among others.
Gates pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is a defendant as part of the same case as Manafort. In recent weeks, his lawyers have made a motion to withdraw as his counsel, prompting him to write statements to the court as his own defense in at least one instance.
Gates may be close to a guilty plea for charges relating to fraud, and may be willing to testify against Manafort, multiple outlets have reported.
Charged Nov. 30, 2017
Pleaded guilty Dec. 1, 2017
Campaign surrogate and former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn was expelled from the White House, allegedly for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Flynn, after being interviewed by the special counsel, was charged with one count of lying to federal investigators — also for making misleading statements about his connection to Kislyak.
Flynn said that he will cooperate with Mueller's team. He adamantly denied "false accusations of 'treason' and other outrageous acts," and said his guilty plea reflects "a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country."
Charged Feb. 16, 2018
In a surprising turn of events, a federal grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities Feb. 16 for their attempts to sow discord in American democratic elections through a "information warfare."
Specifically, Mueller's office alleges that Russian entities, primarily the so-called Internet Research Agency, used social media, stolen online payment accounts and more, in part for the purposes of "supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump ('Trump Campaign') and disparaging Hillary Clinton."
Eleven of the individuals were charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. The remaining two individuals were also charged with counts of aggravated identity theft, and one of those two was further charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.
Charged Feb. 2, 2018
Pleaded guilty Feb. 2, 2018
Pinedo, a 28-year-old California man, was charged with one count of identity fraud for his alleged role in selling bank account numbers to Russians that would help them circumvent online payment companies' security measures.
Pinedo pleaded guilty on Feb. 2, although his indictment was not announced until Feb. 16.
Charged Feb. 16, 2018
Pleaded guilty Feb. 20, 2018
Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to federal authorities investigating alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The 33-year-old Dutch national is the son-in-law of a Russian oligarch and is a former associate at top law firm Skadden, Arps.
Van der Zwaan admitted making false or misleading statements regarding email communications with Rick Gates.