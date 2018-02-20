It's too soon to know where or how the special counsel's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election will end.

But far from being a "witch hunt," former FBI Director Robert Mueller's investigation has already delivered well over a dozen indictments and collected numerous guilty pleas.

The special counsel's plans have dogged the Trump administration and surprised reporters since it was formed in May 2017 — from the sudden guilty plea in October of relative unknown George Papadopoulos to the surprise indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities in February.

Below is an up-to-date list of all charges filed by the special counsel's office: