5 simple ways to create a stress-free home, according to a happiness expert

For Americans working hard to perform well at their jobs, the cost of success may come in the form of poor health, stress and burnout.

Roughly 63 percent of U.S. workers said they regularly engage in unhealthy behaviors, such as drinking, to combat work-related stress, according to a Statista survey of over 17,000 adults.

Though leaving stress behind at work may seem difficult, happiness expert and Fortune 100 adviser Michelle Gielan says having a more positive and optimistic life at home only requires minor tweaks to your day-to-day habits.

"I don't think you need a major overhaul in your life. You just need consistent, small habit changes to make a difference," Gielan tells CNBC Make It. "If we don't stop to think about the culture at home, there is a chance we're not creating an environment that is actually the best it can be and make us the happiest possible."

Gielan founded her consulting firm GoodThink along with her husband Shawn Achor, a Harvard University lecturer and fellow researcher on positive psychology. Over the past 11 years, they've trained companies and schools to be more positive through their research with the Institute for Applied Positive Research (IAPR).

In addition to writing several of their own books, they have also worked with Oprah Winfrey for an OWN Lifeclass course on happiness.

Even as renowned happiness experts, Gielan says she and her husband recently felt stressed at home because of work.

"It was hard to watch him be stressed and under the pressure of deadlines while also keeping up with things he had going on in his life both professionally and personally," Gielan says. "And then me as a spouse, to watch him feeling stressed, I felt helpless oftentimes."

Here are the five simple steps Gielan says they followed to create a stress-free environment at home.