55 percent of Americans can't define this key tax term

If you feel confused or overwhelmed during tax season, you're not alone.

According to a new report from NerdWallet, there's a lot of uncertainty when it comes to tax-saving strategies, income tax brackets and the new tax bill in general. And more than half of Americans can't define a key tax term: Form W-4.

"Slightly more Americans can correctly describe a W-4 this year compared to last year, 45 percent versus 40 percent," reports NerdWallet, adding: "Millennials were most likely to incorrectly describe a W-4 this year (63 percent, compared to 54 percent of Gen Xers and 51 percent of baby boomers)."

A W-4 is a form you fill out that tells your employer how much to withhold from your paycheck for taxes. You fill it out when you start a new job and can change it as necessary.