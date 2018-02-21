Here's the best way to cure toxic leadership, says former Yum Brands CEO

"The fastest way to take control of your career, work more effectively with others, positively influence them and build a healthy workplace culture is to become a stronger leader yourself."

Unfortunately, too many people in the workforce today - what I call the 'Now Generation' of workers – aren't receiving the leadership development they want and need. Studies show that the majority of managers say they wished they received more training when they first took on the role. Over half of Millennials say their leadership skills aren't being fully developed.

So how do people who want to get ahead find a way to navigate such a challenging environment?

The fastest way to take control of your career, work more effectively with others, positively influence them and build a healthy workplace culture is to become a stronger leader yourself. It also helps you differentiate yourself, take control of your own destiny and make a bigger difference in the world.

It used to be that leadership was translated as being The Boss. That's an old line hierarchical way of thinking that puts a few in power up top, and the rest below. Today, leadership needs to be in the hands of many. I believe that everyone has the power to become more proactive in whatever role they may have and that everyone can learn how to be a better leader.

The reality is that transforming your personal leadership doesn't happen overnight. It takes commitment, a solid plan and action. It means not just thinking or wishing about what you want to have happen, but creating a practical plan of attack to make it happen, and then sticking to it. What I refer to as closing the 'Intention-Action Gap'.

To be an effective leader, you need to learn the skills to engage others, equip people to be successful and elevate everyone around you by building up others through actions and words rather than tearing them down. True leaders can bring out the best leaders in others which leads to the best possible results. So where exactly do you begin?

Leadership starts with the right mindset. The best leaders realize they can't accomplish anything big in life if they try to do it alone. We need people to help us along the way. Good leaders understand the importance of casting a positive leadership shadow that motivates people and brings them along to get things done. Start by being a good listener, truly caring about your people and believing the best about them and build from there.

Effective leaders are also self-aware. They are confident about their strengths, but are also honest about their vulnerabilities and what they don't know. They have a hunger that makes them avid learners so they not only know themselves, they grow themselves. They have humility that lets others know their input is valued. They realize no involvement means no commitment.

More than ever before, today's leaders need to create positive and engaging work cultures where everyone feels that they count. Start by acknowledging the importance of each person's role on the team because it demonstrates that the only way to achieve bigger goals is to harness the full potential of everyone.

Don't underestimate the power of recognition and how vital it is to create a positive work environment. Recognition is universal; everyone likes to be appreciated for their contributions. It helps drive performance because it gets the team pumped up and focused on the mission.

Celebrate great work and great ideas whenever you see them along the way, don't just wait for a big monumental event. That way you'll build momentum in your business and work environment. The best recognition is personal, from the heart and fun, always reinforcing the behaviors that will drive success.

Leadership may be in a state of crisis today, but I believe that together, we can change the trajectory. We have the solution. There's absolutely no doubt in my mind building stronger, more positive leaders will a change for the better.

Commentary by David Novak, co-founder, former chairman and CEO of Yum Brands and founder and CEO of oGoLead, the digital leadership training platform that includes the new oGoLead Heartwiring and Hardwiring Your Leadership ™ Online Program. Novak is also author of three leadership books including The New York Times bestseller, Taking People With You.

For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow @CNBCopinion on Twitter.