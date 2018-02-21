European stocks open lower; Deutsche Borse, Iberdrola, Glencore report

European equities open lower on Wednesday morning as investors focus on further earnings reports and data releases.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.10 percent lower with most sectors and major bourses moving in negative territory.
European equities open lower on Wednesday morning as investors focus on further earnings reports and data releases.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.10 percent lower with most sectors and major bourses moving in negative territory.
In Asia, markets were trading mixed after the Dow fell sharply on Tuesday, pressured by disappointing Walmart earnings. The retail giant saw its worst trading day since January 1988. More broadly, fears of a sudden pickup in inflation kept yields on 10-year Treasurys trading close to four-year highs.
Back in Europe, investors will keep an eye on earnings and data. Orange announced an increase in annual sales for the first time in nine years, Reuters reported, with revenues up by 0.6 percent.
The French IT services firm, Atos, reported a net profit increase of 11 percent though slightly below analyst expectations.
Glencore said Wednesday its 2017 full-year results were the best ever on record with an overall adjusted profit of $14.76 billion, Reuters reported.
Deutsche Boerse, Iberdrola, and Barratt Developments are set to announce their latest results.
In other corporate news, Lloyds Bank is set to announce a share buyback of £1 billion ($ 1.40 billion) of its own shares, the Financial Times reported.
In terms of data, there will be manufacturing and services PMIs out in the euro zone due at 9 a.m. London time.