European stocks open lower; Deutsche Borse, Iberdrola, Glencore report

In Asia, markets were trading mixed after the Dow fell sharply on Tuesday, pressured by disappointing Walmart earnings. The retail giant saw its worst trading day since January 1988. More broadly, fears of a sudden pickup in inflation kept yields on 10-year Treasurys trading close to four-year highs.

Back in Europe, investors will keep an eye on earnings and data. Orange announced an increase in annual sales for the first time in nine years, Reuters reported, with revenues up by 0.6 percent.

The French IT services firm, Atos, reported a net profit increase of 11 percent though slightly below analyst expectations.