Unlike other social apps, IRL wants to pry teens away from their phones

Teens don't want to hang out where their parents are, which is one reason Facebook is losing younger users in the U.S. But teens aren't giving up on social apps altogether. They're just embracing newer products including, most recently, IRL (which stands for "in real life" in internet parlance).

IRL gives users a way to easily send, receive and accept invitations to offline activities, whether that's a group workout, a movie date, or just chilling at home. Unlike Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, this app connects users to a known, and safe, inner circle of friends already in their phone contacts.

The app is also built to drive teens to do more of the things together that will make them put their phones down. IRL co-founder and CEO, Abraham Shafi, told CNBC that ultimately, the company will make revenue by allowing users to purchase tickets to activities or classes they want to do together. But the company plans to remain free of display ads, permanently.

"Right now social media is a spectator sport. It's not making people feel connected. We wanted to be the antidote," the CEO said.