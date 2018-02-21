Marc Lore: I am 'absolutely not' leaving Walmart

Marc Lore, the head of Walmart's e-commerce division, said he's "absolutely not" leaving the company.

Lore spoke to CNBC Wednesday after a report surfaced that the Jet.com founder was considering stepping down from his new post. Lore has spent a little more than a year at Walmart and is spearheading a website redesign.

"I feel like we are just getting started," he said. "I think we are having a ton of fun. ... We are making great progress on the value proposition."

The rumor that Lore was considering leaving Walmart circulated Tuesday evening. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday that disappointed investors, as sales made on Walmart.com waned from lavish growth in prior periods.

"If anything, trust is building more between me and Doug [McMillon] and the board, and we have a lot of work to do and a lot of things to be really excited about in the future," Lore told CNBC on Wednesday.

The company plans to roll out a completely redesigned Walmart.com, with a focus on fashion and home goods, later this year.

Also recently, Jet.com's President Liza Landsman revealed she would be leaving the e-commerce upstart now owned by Walmart to join a venture-capital firm that backed Jet.com as well as Lore's previous company, Quidsi.

News of Landsman's departure from Jet.com fueled speculation that others, including Lore, might be on their way out.

Lore told CNBC on Wednesday: "While we are thinking about winning today, we are planting seeds for tomorrow as well."