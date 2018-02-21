Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort promised to get a Chicago banker a job in the White House in exchange for $16 million in loans, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The story notes that Manafort obtained three separate loans from Federal Savings Bank of Chicago between December 2016 and January 2017 for his homes in New York City and the Hamptons section of Long Island.

The president of Federal Savings Bank is Stephen Calk, who in August 2016 was announced as a member of then-candidate Donald Trump's council of economic advisors.

Mueller's investigators are probing if there was an arrangement between Calk and Manafort related to the loans, according to NBC News, which cites two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

According to filings by Mueller's office last week, Manafort is alleged to have acquired a mortgage for the house in Virginia "from The Federal Savings Bank through a series of false and fraudulent representations to The Federal Savings Bank."

Calk never received a job in the White House.

CNBC has reached out to the Calk's bank for comment.

Manafort's lawyers and a spokesman for the office of the special counsel did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Mueller was appointed last year to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion by the Trump campaign with Russians.

As part of that probe, Manafort last year was indicted with his associate and fellow former Trump campaign official Rick Gates on charges of conspiracy to launder money, lying to federal investigators and failure to register as foreign agents in their work on behalf of a pro-Russia Ukraine party.

Both men have pleaded not guilty in that case.

