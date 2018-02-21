Only 23% of law school grads say their education was worth the cost

Going to law school and becoming a lawyer used to be seen as a golden ticket to career and financial success but today, few lawyers believe this to actually be the case.

In a Gallup poll of over 4,000 American adults who earned a postgraduate degree between 2000 and 2015, just 23 percent of law school graduates said that their education was worth the cost and only 20 percent said that their schooling prepared them well for post-grad life.

Today, the average cost of attending law school varies greatly by institution. According to the U.S. News and World Report annual survey of over 197 law programs, the average cost of attending a private law school is $43,020 and attending a public law school costs an average of $26,264 for in-state residents and $39,612 for out-of-state students. At the top 10 law schools in the country, the average cost of attendance is $60,293 per year.