To better protect against the rise of ill-intended AI, policymakers ought to be working closely with technical specialists to be aware of potential applications of machine intelligence. Also, technical developers ought to be proactively reaching out to appropriate leaders when they understand the technology they are developing can have negative applications, the report says.

Further, a set of best practices should be developed for AI and the community should work to expand the network of people who know about and understand the discussions, the report says.

"It is often the case that AI systems don't merely reach human levels of performance but significantly surpass it," says Miles Brundage, a research fellow at Oxford University's Future of Humanity Institute and one of the co-authors, in a written statement. "It is troubling, but necessary, to consider the implications of superhuman hacking, surveillance, persuasion, and physical target identification, as well as AI capabilities that are subhuman but nevertheless much more scalable than human labor."

Addressing the future potential of nefarious AI is a serious task, the report warns. "The challenge is daunting and the stakes are high."

Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of the potential danger of artificial intelligence.

"I have exposure to the most cutting edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned by it," Musk said at the National Governors Association in July. "AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization in a way that car accidents, airplane crashes, faulty drugs or bad food were not — they were harmful to a set of individuals within society, of course, but they were not harmful to society as a whole."

At the time, Musk advocated for preemptive regulatory control.

And in August, Musk tweeted that AI poses "vastly more risk than North Korea."

Currently, not enough is being done to prepare for potential dangers, the report says.

"While many uncertainties remain, it is clear that AI will figure prominently in the security landscape of the future, that opportunities for malicious use abound, and that more can and should be done," the report says.

"As AI systems increase in capability, they will first reach and then exceed human capabilities in many narrow domains, as we have already seen with games like backgammon, chess, Jeopardy!, Dota 2, and Go and are now seeing with important human tasks like investing in the stock market or driving cars. Preparing for the potential malicious uses of AI associated with this transition is an urgent task."