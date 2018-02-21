Humanity needs to better prepare for the rise of dangerous artificial intelligence.
So says a report from 26 technology experts from leading artificial intelligence and security organizations including the non-profit OpenAI, the University of Cambridge's Center for the Study of Existential Risk, the University of Oxford's Future of Humanity Institute, the bipartisan nonprofit Center for a New American Security and the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation, among others. (Tuesday, Open AI announced co-founder Elon Musk would depart the board but continue to donate and advise the organization.)
The report, titled "The Malicious Use of Artificial Intelligence: Forecasting, Prevention, and Mitigation," was published Tuesday.
"Less attention has historically been paid to the ways in which artificial intelligence can be used maliciously," the report says, and that is cause for concern, say the experts.
As AI technology continues to become more powerful and plentiful, security attacks will become less expensive and more easily carried out, more precisely targeted and harder to trace, the report says.
"For many decades hype outstripped fact in terms of AI and machine learning. No longer," says Seán Ó hÉigeartaigh, executive director of Cambridge University's Center for the Study of Existential Risk and one of the co-authors, in a written statement.