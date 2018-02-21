Queen shocks fashion world, joins Vogue's Anna Wintour on the front row at London Fashion Week

There are not many places in which Queen Elizabeth II has not made an appearance, but for the first time in her life the 91-year-old attended London Fashion Week Tuesday, surprising fashionistas at the show.

She sat on the front row at British designer Richard Quinn's show, next to Vogue Editor-In-Chief Dame Anna Wintour. The pair chatted during the event and the queen even managed to raise a smile and laugh from the formidable fashion editor, who wore her trademark sunglasses throughout the show.

The monarch looked as if she was genuinely enjoying the show as she watched on from the coveted front-row spot (known as the "frow" in the industry) and was given a special velvet cushion to sit on.

It was not all play and no work, however, and the queen was attending the event to present designer Quinn with an inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The designer is known for his bold prints but the queen opted for more subtle attire, wearing a suit of deck-egg blue, black gloves and black shoes and had placed her black handbag at her feet.